1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park Police Department said officers are investigating a deadly shooting near Bois D Arc Lane and Peach Tree Lane. (KXAN Photo/Jennifer Sanders)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Cedar Park Wednesday night.

The Cedar Park Police Department said officers are investigating near Bois D Arc Lane and Peach Tree Lane. That’s near North Bell Boulevard and West New Hope Drive.

Police said one person died at the scene, and the suspect is in custody.

Cedar Park PD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.