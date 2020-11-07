1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in northwest Austin

1 person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting near a northwest Austin business on Ranch Road 2222. (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a shooting at a business on Ranch Road 2222 in northwest Austin Friday afternoon.

APD said the call came in at 5:06 p.m. for 11320 Ranch Road 2222, which is close to the intersection of RM 620. Officers on scene confirmed to KXAN crews it happened at the Apple Sales and Leasing.

One person, who police believe was a business employee, was pronounced dead. Another person, believed to be the suspect, was also shot. They were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

APD is expected to give an update around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.