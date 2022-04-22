LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — One man is dead and another was arrested after police said a road rage incident turned into a stabbing Thursday night.

The Lockhart Police Department said Joseph Anderson III, 54, was charged with murder. He’s being held at the Caldwell County Jail on a $750,000 bond. KXAN has reached out to Caldwell County to learn if he has an attorney.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of State Park Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 56-year-old man stabbed in the chest, police said. He was in a fight with another driver, identified as Anderson, in a road rage incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Kyle, where police said he later died. The victim has not yet been named.

Anderson left the scene at first, officers said, but he later turned himself in to Lockhart police.