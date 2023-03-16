Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 16, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury after a person died following a two-vehicle crash in New Braunfels early Thursday.

The New Braunfels Police Department said at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers, along with the city’s fire department, responded to the 1000 block of FM 306 near Hunter Road for reports of a major crash with two pickup trucks.

According to police, at the scene, officers found the two pickup trucks, which collided head-on.

The driver of one of the vehicles was identified as 41-year-old Reva Garza, of New Braunfels, and according to police, Garza suffered critical injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

NBPD said there were three people in the second vehicle.

The two passengers were taken to trauma centers in the area, and police said both were in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Juan Sebastian Vargas, was taken to a hospital in New Braunfels and medically cleared following the crash, according to NBPD.

Police said a blood search warrant was issued for Vargas, and following the blood draw, he was taken to the Comal County jail, where he was charged.

According to NBPD, this incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

The NBPD Traffic Unit responded to the scene and closed that section of FM 306 for roughly four hours, and according to police, a full accident reconstruction investigation was conducted by officials, and the scene was cleared of debris.