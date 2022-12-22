AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 service road southbound, and attempted to arrest a person with three felony warrants, police said.

However, police said the person, who as not identified Thursday, ran into a hotel room and moved between rooms via an attic space and then onto the roof. Then, the person went back into another room.

Police then called SWAT to the scene.

According to police, tear gas was deployed during the SWAT callout, and the person was arrested and taken into custody.

Due to exposure from the tear gas, the person was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment, police said.