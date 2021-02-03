1 adult, 2 kids taken to the hospital after northwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult and two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Wednesday night. A search for the suspect is now underway.

Multiple calls came in at 8:50 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department, for a shooting in the 4100 block of Balboa Lane. That’s off Cabana Lane near Dorsett Road. APD said multiple witnesses reported hearing shots.

When officers arrived, APD said they found three people, who are related to each other, with gunshot wounds — one woman and two small children.

The woman was taken to Dell Seton, and the two kids were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. All had non-life-threatening injuries, according to APD.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, and APD is currently trying to find them. Police believe they know the identity of the suspect, who is known to the victims.

A perimeter has been set up, APD said, and a helicopter is also helping with the search. The area will be closed off for the next few hours so APD can investigate.

You can report any tips on the open investigation to Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.