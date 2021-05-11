$1.1M worth of cocaine found in roof of disguised vehicle on I-10 in Fayette County

More than 24 pounds of cocaine was recovered from a vehicle during a stop in Fayette County. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies found more than $1 million worth of cocaine in a vehicle traveling on Interstate 10 on May 7, Sheriff Ken Korenek said.

Deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado at 4:29 p.m. on I-10 near Flatonia and following a search of the pickup, more than 24 pounds (11 kilograms) of cocaine were found hidden in a compartment in the roof. The vehicle also had markings on the side to make it look like it was part of a fiber optics company vehicle fleet, the sheriff said.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $1.1 million.

The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Salvador Noyola of Mission, Texas, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession. Jail records show he has bonded out of Fayette County Jail.

