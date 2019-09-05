Crews work to put out fire near McNeil High School

Crews responded to a fire in a field and structure on McNeil Drive Sept. 5, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Will DuPree)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews are working to put out a grass fire and a fire at what appears to be a “vacant structure,” east of McNeil High School in Round Rock.

It happened at 5541 McNeil Drive. According to AFD, the structure was “pretty fully involved” when the first crews arrived. First responders are near the YMCA and high school.

Westbound lanes of McNeil Drive are closed from Parmer going west in front of the high school.

McNeil High School is not affected by the fire, but students will stay inside for lunch as a safety precaution.