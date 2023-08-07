LAMPASAS, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday crews were called to help fight a fire burning northeast of the city of Lampasas.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, the Lucy Creek fire’s size was 60 acres and 60% contained, according to the Forest Service website.

The Forest Service said in a Sunday updated time-stamped 9:50 p.m. that the Lucy Creek fire was 100 acres and 25% contained, and dozers were making “good progress building line through thick juniper vegetation.”

That update said crews were patrolling and checking for hot spots.