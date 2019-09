AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is growing — vertically.

Firefighters took advantage of a rare opportunity on Tuesday to train in an actual high rise — University Towers — before the complex is demolished.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

Austin started requiring all high rises to have sprinklers in 1981, but buildings like University Towers were grandfathered in. In 2001, a fire there claimed the life of one student.