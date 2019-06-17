Body found near Lakeway’s Rough Hollow Marina identified as missing 75-year-old swimmer

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body recovered Monday in Lakeway is that of a missing swimmer.

The body of John Petrone, 75, was recovered in 42 feet of water early Monday afternoon.

Petrone disappeared in the Rough Hollow Marina in Lakeway Sunday evening. Witnesses reported seeing the swimmer without a life jacket at about 7:30 p.m. First responders immediately put rescue swimmers in the water and STARFlight searched from the air but the rescue turned into recovery at about 8:15 p.m.

Search teams at Rough Hollow Marina Monday morning (Todd Bynum / KXAN)

“The area where the man was last seen is between 40 and 90 feet deep, with sharp drop-offs and underwater trees in the area,” officials wrote.

TCSO Lake Patrol used sonar technology to search the area witnesses told them he was last seen but nothing was found. Lake patrol deputies also put a buoy in the water to mark the spot where witnesses said they saw the man. Search was suspended before midnight Sunday due to darkness and bad weather. The TCSO Underwater Recovery Team continued searching Monday.

Officials say this is the second person to drown this year in Lake Travis. Sebastian Medina-Page, a diver, died while trying to repair a broken pump at a home on Feb. 21.