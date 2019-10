AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment complex leasing office caught fire early Tuesday morning on Wells Branch Parkway and became fully engulfed in flames.

The Austin Fire Department helped Pflugerville firefighters prevent the fire from spreading to actual apartments at the Ridgecrest Apartment Homes at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway.

AFD says the fire is under control and it didn’t spread to any occupied apartments.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.