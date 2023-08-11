AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grass fire sprang up Friday in Caldwell County, according to the Austin Fire Department, which said crews from Travis County were headed there to help fight it.

The fire is near State Highway 130 south of Lockhart. It’s called the Boggy Creek Fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported.

AFD originally said the fire was 20 acres but said in an update it was 60 acres.

Boggy Creek Fire in Caldwell County near State Highway 130 south of Lockhart. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

The agency also said forward progress had stopped and some Travis County resources that responded to a mutual aid request were being released. StarFlight is also there helping with water drops.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.