Crews shut gas release valve in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Atmos Energy says crews were able to shut off a gas release valve early Tuesday morning in the Round Rock area.

According to an Atmos spokesperson, the automated valve opened at a regulator station due to high pressure. While crews worked to close the valve, the sheriff’s office closed County Road 110 at the intersection of County Road 107.

The Sheriff’s office said no one was evacuated. Atmos said crews were able to close the valve at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday. The company does not know why the pressure was higher than normal.

Neighbors in the area tell KXAN they started hearing loud noises Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Atmos Energy says gas service was not affected by the release.