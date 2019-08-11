Crews from 3 agencies battle 2-alarm house fire in Westlake Hills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews are helping Westlake crews to battle a blaze at a home in Westlake Hills Sunday morning.

The house is located at the 500 block of Buckeye Trail and a fire was first reported at 7:09 a.m.

Image from Austin Fire Department

Austin fire officials said they are helping with the response along with Oak Hill fire crews.

An hour after the initial call, the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire so more units could respond and assist with the firefighting effort. Crews are still working to control the fire in the attic, Austin fire officials wrote on Twitter.

As of 10 a.m. crews were working to put out hotspots after the fire. Oak Hill fire officials told KXAN the homeowners got out of the house safely and no one was injured.

