AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN’s viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here’s what we know about those fires.

Travis County fire

A brush fire in Travis County flared up again at about 2:20 p.m. near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department.

There are multiple units on scene, including brush trucks and engines.

Mobile homes in the area have been told to prepare to evacuate, but they have not been evacuated yet. FM 973 at FM 969 and Decker is closed due to the fire.

It’s the same location where a fire happened last week.

Blanco County fire

Agencies are responding to an actively spreading wildfire in Blanco County near the Hays County line.

The fire is at the corner of FM 165 and Las Colinas in Blanco County. Avoid the area if possible.

Multiple fire departments from Blanco and Hays Counties are on scene. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire was estimated at 250 acres by air assets on scene.

Blanco County EM is evacuating some homes in the area out of an abundance of caution. A temporary evacuation center will be at Blanco Methodist Church at 61 Pecan St.

The Wildland Task force has been activated for the fire, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

Fire near Fredericksburg

KXAN viewers also sent photos and tips about a fire near Fredericksburg. We are working to get more details about that fire. We have been able to confirm there is a fire in that area using one of our weather cameras.

That fire is being called the Big Sky fire.