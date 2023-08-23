Editor’s Note: The location of the brush fire has been updated.

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Crews have contained a two-acre brush fire in Manor that started Wednesday afternoon after unauthorized burning.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

According to Travis County ESD 12, the fire started due to unapproved burning on a private property and quickly spread due to winds. The fire grew to around two acres.

Crews contained a two-acre brush fire in Pflugerville near Manor that started Wednesday afternoon after unauthorized burning. | Courtesy Travis County ESD No. 12

The National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio on Monday issued a Red Flag Warning for the area, according to the ESD, meaning there are critical fire weather conditions; a combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and strong winds that create conditions for fire to spread easily.

During a red flag warning, there should be no outdoor burning, people should properly dispose of cigarettes and matches and avoid using machinery such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, weed eaters, or any outdoor machinery that could create sparks and ignite fires.