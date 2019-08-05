Credit card skimmer found in downtown Austin gas pump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An inspector found a credit card skimmer on a downtown Austin gas pump Friday.

The Texas Department of Agriculture reported the skimmer was in Pump Two at a 7-Eleven at 408 W. 15th Street.

A credit card skimmer found at a downtown Austin gas pump Aug. 2, 2019 (Texas Department of Agriculture Photo)

TDA said people should always check pumps before using them, including making sure the security tape is still there. People can also get on their phones and look for unusual BlueTooth signals that appear as a string of numbers and letters.

“Safest bet is to pay inside with cash,” TDA said, adding that people should always save their receipts and monitor bank statements after getting gas.

People can send in complaints about fuel pumps to 800-TELL-TDA.