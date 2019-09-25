CRASH: STAR Flight transports woman who was pinned, ATCEMS transports another patient

AUSTIN (KXAN) — STAR Flight and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the 9300 block of S. U.S. Highway 183 on Tuesday night.

According to ATCEMS, a vehicle rescue was performed after two cars crashed and a woman became pinned and was reported unconscious. Crews extricated her from the vehicle and STAR Flight transported her with serious injuries.

ATCEMS transported the man, who is in his 20s and has potentially serious injuries.

Both were transported to St. David’s South.