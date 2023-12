KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A crash on Interstate 35 closed all but one lane on the southbound side of the interstate.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. and is located near Windy Hill Drive, near exits 215 to 217.

Traffic was backed up for about two miles as of 8:30 a.m.

Details on the incident are limited, but KXAN has reached out to first responders and will update this story when we receive a response.