KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — All north and southbound lanes on Interstate Highway 35 has been reopened after a shut down in north Kyle.

According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, a crash at mile marker 215 caused the shutdown. Authorities say the crash also knocked down some power lines. The crash occurred near the I-35 and BeBee Road intersection.

The Kyle Fire Department tweeted that service roads were also shutdown.