Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons proves he can play everywhere on defense

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys’ top draft pick Micah Parsons has already proven himself to be a key member of the starting defense.

The rookie lineman has played a variety of defensive positions in both the preseason and Cowboy’s regular-season games so far in 2021. Parsons stepped up when Dallas needed him last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, providing a pass rush for a depleted defensive line.

The Cowboys host Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. This will be Dallas’ home opener and the first home game for quarterback Dak Prescott since his season-ending ankle injury last October.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Parsons doesn’t need to be categorized, he just needs to be recognized as a great football player.