Cowboys must respect the Carolina defense, pass rush

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys will face a big test on Sunday when the 3-0 Carolina Panthers come to AT&T Stadium.

Although the Panthers are missing key offensive players like Christian McCafferty, their defense is fierce and has been very effective against both the run and the pass.

Linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive end Brian Burns are making it a habit of meeting in the opposing team’s backfield. The duo has 7.5 sacks through the first three games.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will have their hands full with this resurgent football team from Carolina. Dallas’ offensive line has been OK, but not up to the normal standard of year’s past.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys have to respect the Panthers’ defense if they hope to win this one.

The Panthers and Cowboys kick off at 12 p.m. Sunday on FOX.