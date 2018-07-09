Cowboys cornerback Marquez White indicted after road rage incident

Raiders Cowboys Football_1531177497011

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White (39) faces off against Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what he described as a road-rage incident in suburban Dallas.

The 23-year-old White said in a statement to his hometown newspaper, the Dothan Eagle in Alabama, that a motorist became angry with White as he drove home in October. White says he pulled a handgun when the motorist appeared to be reaching for his own. He says the other driver followed him home and yelled racial slurs at him.

White, who is black, was indicted by a Collin County grand jury in early June and arrested June 15. He later posted bond and was released.

White played at Florida State before being drafted by the Cowboys. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

