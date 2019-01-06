Cowboys beat Seattle, 24-22, to advance to divisional round

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — The Cowboys won just their third playoff game since the turn over the century in dramatic fashion on Saturday, 24-22, over the Seahawks.

Dallas iced the game when Cole Beasley recovered Michael Dickson’s pooch drop kick.

The former Longhorn took over kicking duties when Sebastian Janikowski hurt his hamstring on a 57-yard field goal attempt to end the first half.

Dak Prescott led the way for Dallas, accounting for two of the Cowboys’ three touchdowns. The last one came with just over two minutes on a two-yard keeper to take a 10-point lead.

The second half opened with Seattle taking a 14-10 lead on a four-yard Russell Wilson touchdown run.

On Dallas’ ensuing possession, Ezekiel Elliott scored his only touchdown of the game from a yard out to put the Cowboys back on top, 17-14.

Just before Dickson’s onside kick attempt, Seattle scored on a seven-yard touchdown from Wilson to J.D. McKissic. With Janikowski out and Dickson having never attempted a drop kick field goal, the Seahawks successfully converted a two-point attempt to bring the game to its final score.

Despite all the late action, it was a slow start to the game. Brett Maher opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal on Dallas’ first possession.

Seattle tied it up int he second quarter on a Janikowski field goal. He added another one later in the quarter to take a 6-3 lead.

The Cowboys took a 10-6 lead into the half on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Michael Gallup.

Dallas will wait to see who it will play next week in the NFC Divisional round. If Philadelphia beats Chicago, the Cowboys will play the Rams. If the Bears win, Dallas will play the Saints.