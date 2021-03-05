Couple wanted in killing of wife’s co-worker; $10K reward offered

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) — A nationwide manhunt is underway for a North Carolina couple wanted on murder charges.

Investigators said Tangela Parker, 49, shot and killed her co-worker, Phelifia Marlow, in Hickory, North Carolina, following an argument at work on Jan. 13. Marlow was an upholsterer, according to her obituary.

Parker is accused of first-degree murder and her husband, Eric Parker, 61, is accused of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Couple wanted in deadly Hickory workplace shooting still on the loose

Authorities believe the two may be hiding out somewhere near the North Carolina-Tennessee border. They were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669.

“I think there’s a good chance they’re somewhere in the mountain area — maybe even closer to the border between Tennessee or North Carolina side — but I think there is definitely a possibility that they are still in this area,” U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Alfano urged people to keep an eye out for the couple. He said the Parkers may do things such as changing license plate numbers to try to avoid being found.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their arrest. Anyone with information can submit a confidential tip to 877-WANTED2 or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.