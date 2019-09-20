Couple needs help finding 19-lb cat after massive south Austin fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local couple who learned their apartment is likely a total loss after a massive fire Thursday morning need help finding their cat, “Whiskey.”

“Whiskey” is gray, white and brown. He also has white paws and is 19 pounds.

Dan Boyle and Mandi Chenault hope he ran out their door when firefighters kicked it in.

“He’s kind of a heavy boy,” said Chenault.

The couple has lived at the Tramor at Oak Run Apartments in south Austin, in one of the buildings destroyed by a massive three-alarm fire.

The fire began at a nearby construction site, and displaced more than two dozen people.

Its cause is still under investigation.

KXAN spoke with Boyle and Chenault while they waited for their flight at Seattle’s airport. The couple had been vacationing in Japan, and learned of Thursday morning’s fire while flying back to the United States.

“We’ve been trying to get home as soon as we can,” said Boyle. “There have been no sooner flights for us to take.”

While neighbors were trying to salvage their belongings from inside the burned buildings, the couple’s friends put up posters letting neighbors know to look out for Whiskey.

The couple was choked up.

“We have a bunch of friends who have been helping go around and help us find him,” Boyle said.

The couple returns home Thursday night and will be staying with friends for the time being.

They said they’ll learn Friday whether their apartment is structurally sound enough to go inside and sort through their belongings.

The couple is also offering a $250 reward for anyone who can lead them to find Whiskey.