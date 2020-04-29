County judges to propose compromise for communities that should shut back down

AUSTIN (KXAN) — County judges in large metro areas across the state are working to come up with a potential compromise that would allow metro areas to reissue “Stay at Home Work Safe” orders if they don’t meet a set of criteria.

On Tuesday, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said she, along with county judges from Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, Bexar and El Paso counties want to propose that Gov. Greg Abbott allow them to do so, should their communities miss the mark.

Eckhardt listed potential instances that would prompt local governments to shut back down, including:

At least 15% of hospitalization capacity not being reserved for COVID-19 patients

100 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in a single day

Less than a two-week doubling rate of COVID-19 deaths

Positive rates of more than 15% of those tested

Testing less than one per 1,000 residents

Inability to contact trace more than 75% of previous contacts

Less than 80% cocooning of the medically vulnerable population

Less than a month’s worth of supply of PPE for all medical professionals

