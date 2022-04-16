(AP) — The US’ oldest active park ranger is hanging up her Smokey hat at the age of 100.

The National Park Service has said that Betty Reid Soskin retired last month after she led tours for more than 15 years at the Rosie the Riveter/World War Two Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond in the state of California.

At an event on Thursday, Soskin spoke about her experience as a Black woman working on the home front during the war.

“Because when I was 20 years old, I’m working for the government. I was not considered a whole person. It was that that kept me from identifying with Rosie all that time. Even today, I don’t feel like a Rosie,” she said.

Soskin was a civil rights activist and a businesswoman before she won a temporary position as a park ranger at the age of 84.

She became a permanent employee in 2011.