Country’s first series of 3D printed homes unveiled in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After partnering to build North America’s largest 3D-printed military barracks outside Bastrop, Austin-based construction company ICON is part of the country’s first series of homes made using the same process.

Kansas City-based developer 3Strands partnered with ICON to build four houses in east Austin using 3D printing technology, specifically ICON’s proprietary Vulcan construction system. The homes were designed by Logan Architecture, and two of them have already sold with two more that just hit the market.

Austin real estate company Den Property Group has the listings for both homes on East 17th Street. One of the homes is 1,928 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed at $795,000. The other measures 1,521 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is listed at $745,000.

3Strands CEO Gary O’Dell said the company brought in “the best design names Austin has to offer” to pull off the job. O’Dell said Claire Zinnecker, an Austin-based designer, did the interior design.

“We really wanted to set out to get 3D printing technology out of the lab and into the field,” O’Dell said.