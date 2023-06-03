STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption. Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years. While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period.
Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
49. Limestone County
- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #228
— Length of life rank: #210
— Quality of life rank: #231
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
48. Shelby County
- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #204
— Length of life rank: #193
— Quality of life rank: #203
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
47. Henderson County
- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #185
— Length of life rank: #209
— Quality of life rank: #148
Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons
46. Gregg County
- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #177
— Length of life rank: #176
— Quality of life rank: #175
Canva
45. Hale County
- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #138
— Length of life rank: #148
— Quality of life rank: #139
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
44. Marion County
- Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #231
— Length of life rank: #232
— Quality of life rank: #207
Mark Oxner // Wikimedia Commons
43. Bowie County
- Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #205
— Length of life rank: #183
— Quality of life rank: #210
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
42. Hockley County
- Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #194
— Length of life rank: #190
— Quality of life rank: #182
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
41. Wheeler County
- Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #155
— Length of life rank: #178
— Quality of life rank: #96
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
40. Brown County
- Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #153
— Length of life rank: #170
— Quality of life rank: #114
Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons
39. Trinity County
- Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #209
— Length of life rank: #208
— Quality of life rank: #190
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
39. Kleberg County
- Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #160
— Length of life rank: #169
— Quality of life rank: #131
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
38. Jim Hogg County
- Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #212
— Length of life rank: #202
— Quality of life rank: #197
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
37. Floyd County
- Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #199
— Length of life rank: #206
— Quality of life rank: #179
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
36. Liberty County
- Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #193
— Length of life rank: #181
— Quality of life rank: #189
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
35. Jim Wells County
- Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #232
— Length of life rank: #225
— Quality of life rank: #224
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
34. Morris County
- Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #223
— Length of life rank: #217
— Quality of life rank: #209
Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons
33. Jasper County
- Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #222
— Length of life rank: #223
— Quality of life rank: #193
Canva
32. Panola County
- Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #206
— Length of life rank: #199
— Quality of life rank: #200
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
31. Lynn County
- Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #225
— Length of life rank: #212
— Quality of life rank: #220
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
30. Wilbarger County
- Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #221
— Length of life rank: #195
— Quality of life rank: #222
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
29. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #197
— Length of life rank: #186
— Quality of life rank: #188
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
28. Orange County
- Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #191
— Length of life rank: #196
— Quality of life rank: #176
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
27. Gray County
- Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #165
— Length of life rank: #182
— Quality of life rank: #123
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
26. Young County
- Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #105
— Length of life rank: #194
— Quality of life rank: #23
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
25. Zavala County
- Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #239
— Length of life rank: #214
— Quality of life rank: #239
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
24. Nolan County
- Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #174
— Length of life rank: #198
— Quality of life rank: #140
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
23. Delta County
- Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #150
— Length of life rank: #215
— Quality of life rank: #44
Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons
22. Lamar County
- Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #219
— Length of life rank: #228
— Quality of life rank: #180
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
21. Ector County
- Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #173
— Length of life rank: #200
— Quality of life rank: #130
Canva
20. Lamb County
- Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #214
— Length of life rank: #203
— Quality of life rank: #201
Nicolas Henderson // Wikimedia Commons
19. Knox County
- Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #168
— Length of life rank: #205
— Quality of life rank: #95
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
18. Crosby County
- Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #226
— Length of life rank: #216
— Quality of life rank: #217
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons
17. Hutchinson County
- Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #200
— Length of life rank: #219
— Quality of life rank: #161
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
16. Montague County
- Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #210
— Length of life rank: #230
— Quality of life rank: #150
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
15. Swisher County
- Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #241
— Length of life rank: #234
— Quality of life rank: #225
Canva
14. Baylor County
- Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #207
— Length of life rank: #226
— Quality of life rank: #157
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
13. Terry County
- Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #234
— Length of life rank: #221
— Quality of life rank: #229
Library of Congress
12. Dawson County
- Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #242
— Length of life rank: #231
— Quality of life rank: #241
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
11. Anderson County
- Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #184
— Length of life rank: #220
— Quality of life rank: #115
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
10. Coleman County
- Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #233
— Length of life rank: #238
— Quality of life rank: #186
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
9. Winkler County
- Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #240
— Length of life rank: #241
— Quality of life rank: #196
Charles Henry // Flickr
8. Potter County
- Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #236
— Length of life rank: #233
— Quality of life rank: #215
Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons
7. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #196
— Length of life rank: #213
— Quality of life rank: #154
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
6. Donley County
- Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #181
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #227
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
5. Martin County
- Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #198
— Length of life rank: #236
— Quality of life rank: #61
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
4. Crockett County
- Average life expectancy: 72.2 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #230
— Length of life rank: #242
— Quality of life rank: #121
Canva
3. Brooks County
- Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (6.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #244
— Length of life rank: #243
— Quality of life rank: #238
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
2. Red River County
- Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #243
— Length of life rank: #244
— Quality of life rank: #204
Canva
1. Collingsworth County
- Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #136
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #152