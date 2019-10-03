Council to take up Perkins settlement, jobs for homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown of the items topping Thursday’s Austin City Council agenda:

Perkins v. City of Austin:

City council members are expected to approve a settlement in an excessive force case. Quentin Perkins sued the City of Austin as well as two Austin Police Officers after they tasered him as they responded to a shooting.

APD officers Robert Pfaff and Donald Petraitis found not guilty on all charges in excessive force trial but were fired by the department.

Pilot program to help city’s homeless could expand:

Council members will decide whether to approve an agreement with Family Eldercare for the Workforce First program, which offers temporary work opportunities and support services to people experiencing homelessness.

This is an expansion of a 13-month pilot program and will be funded through several city departments, such as Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Public Health, Parks and Recreation and Watershed Protection.

The total cost of the program is $720,000.

New concessionaire at Barton Springs Pool:

Council is expected to decide whether to approve a contract with a new concession vendor for Zilker Café. The cafe served Barton Springs Pool visitors for more than a half-century, but it has been closed for over three years because of safety and health code violations.

Public hearing on vegan restaurant closure:

Council will hold a public hearing related to an ongoing fight between the city and Vegan restaurant Casa de Luz. The restaurant is appealing after the city suspended its certificate of occupancy in May over a lack of emergency vehicle access.