AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin City Council member said Wednesday she will teach a three-day course on how to help in emergency situations.

Mackenzie Kelly’s office said she will be the lead instructor for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course. It will be at the Jollyville Fire Department at 9218 Anderson Mill Rd from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14.

According to the announcement, there will be three sessions: Jan. 12th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Jan. 13th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Jan. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster medical aid, and light search and rescue techniques, Kelly’s office said.

“Individuals do not need any prior experience in emergency services to enroll. We enthusiastically invite anyone who possesses a genuine interest in serving their community during times of crisis and demonstrate a strong willingness to learn and effectively apply their training,” Kelly told KXAN in a statement.

According to the announcement, the CERT Course is facilitated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Emergency Management Institute.

More information about the CERT course and registration can be found here. The announcement said anyone with information can call Kelly’s office at 512-978-2106 or email district6@austintexas.gov.

Those who take part in all three sessions will get a backpack filled with essential first aid supplies, the announcement said. These supplies were secured with grant funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.