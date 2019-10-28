COTA offering overnight jobs to the homeless during upcoming F1 weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas is partnering with two Austin-area homelessness support centers to offer jobs to the homeless for Formula 1 United States Grand Prix weekend.

COTA is offering $15 an hour to individuals with Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Caritas of Austin for overnight janitorial work during the upcoming USGP race weekend (Nov. 1-3).

COTA will also organize transportation from Del Valle High School to the racetrack, provide meals and uniforms for the temporary employees.

“All of us have a role to play in confronting homelessness in our community. We’re going to do our part at COTA, and I hope other Austin businesses will join us in helping our neighbors achieve their potential,” said COTA chairman Bobby Epstein in a release. “We want this to be an ongoing partnership with the groups in our community serving some of the most vulnerable people in our city. Races like the U.S. Grand Prix bring the world to Austin, and I want the world to see a compassionate community working together for everyone.”

The eighth Formula 1 USGP weekend from COTA begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The United States Grand Prix takes place Sunday afternoon.

