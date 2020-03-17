You’ve got tele-jury duty? Video technology could help courts get back on schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even with social distancing measures, there are places some people can’t avoid and some responsibilities that aren’t optional, such as going to court.

Travis County has suspended all court appearances for people out-of-jail, jury summonses and jury trials until May 8.

However, the Administrative Director for the Texas Office of Court Administration David Slayton said, as a whole, “courts can’t just shut down.”

“Individuals, for instance, who are arrested have to go before a judge within a certain number of hours, so they can determine ‘Is there probable cause to hold them in jail? What’s their bail going to be? Will they get a court-appointed attorney?'” he explained. “Those types of things can’t really wait.

The Supreme Court of Texas issued an emergency order to tackle some legal uncertainty from COVID-19.

The order allows courts to postpone or modify some deadlines and procedures, extend the statute of limitations in any civil case 30 days past the state’s disaster declaration and requires every participant to alert the court of any flu-like symptoms.

The order also allows attorneys, witnesses, judges, court reporters and even jurors to participate remotely — by teleconference or video call.

Slayton said they’ve utilized the technology in the past for certain parties, but not everyone involved in the proceeding.

“We are trying to come up with solutions where everybody can be remote,” Slayton said. “At the same time, that the public can still have access to observe the proceedings.”

On Monday, his office tested out a Facebook Live to allow the public to listen in on hearings from wherever they are.

“Hopefully in the future, we could still use this and make the courts accessible for people, no matter where they are at,” Slayton said, “and still allow the courts to do their business in an efficient way.”

