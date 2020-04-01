‘Wow, what do I do now? I can’t go to a job fair’: RecruitMilitary to hold virtual career fair for Austin veterans Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — RecruitMilitary was on track to do over 100 physical events in 2020, and then the COVID-19 outbreak happened.

“We were doing them in places like in Dallas at AT&T Stadium, I was just there about two months ago, Minute Maid Park, you know, Yankee Stadium, so we do them at these big venues,” RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President, Chris Stevens said. “For obvious reasons with the coronavirus, our last event was just about a month ago in New Orleans and we shut down after that.”

With large city venues and gatherings banned, the organization hit a crossroad and needed to decide how to move forward, especially with their job fairs.

“Thank goodness we had this business model that we started a little over four years ago,” Stevens said of their virtual events.

The company has hosted some before. In 2019, they did 15 which garnered over 6,000 attendees and over 300 employers, per a separate press release.

Stevens, who served in the U.S. Airforce over 20 years, chatted with KXAN via Skype Wednesday morning about switching gears ahead their Austin job fair, which was set to take place tomorrow, April 2, inside the University of Texas’ Frank Erwin Center. The organization underwent a major conversion last week to carry on with their plans.

“They’re just hopping… hey, we canceled our plane ticket. Now, we’re just gonna move over to the virtual event. It was pretty seamless, thank goodness,” Stevens said.

They made the Austin event virtual — a move to prioritize the health and well-being of their clients, job seekers and team, Public Relations Coordinator for RecruitMilitary, Shelby West said in her press release.

Over 20 companies are committed to attending and over 350 are pre-registered, Stevens said. The free virtual hiring event is open for:

Veterans

Transitioning military personnel

National Guard members

Reserve members

Military spouses

The rest of their calendar will reflect the same online shift.

“We’ll probably announce today or tomorrow, probably through the end of June that all of those… physical [job fairs] now, which is about 45 of them, have been changed to just virtual events,” Stevens said. “Like last week, we did a Miami, New York one and they were very, very successful.”

And the companies they’ve worked with have followed suit.

“It’s great in knowing that the companies understand our proactive approach to this and it’s still a way of them hiring vets and spouses and so forth,” Stevens said. “We’re attacking it from both ends — people that are transitioning out of the military and then the ones that have had employment that are becoming unemployed right now.”

He has seen lots of people filing for unemployment but hopes they can curb the national rate of veteran unemployment which is currently at 3.5%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s February 2020 Report.

The Austin virtual career fair for veterans is scheduled online from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST. You can visit the RecruitMilitary website to access it. They recommend filling out your profile as completely as you can as well as checking out their job board and other features.