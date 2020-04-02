Workforce Solutions virtual employer town hall disrupted by ‘hacking attack’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Zoom meeting where employers were encouraged to question state officials on business and employment law concerns amid COVID-19 ended abruptly Thursday morning after being hacked.

During the 11:30 a.m. video conference, which featured Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson, audio from participants included loud music, moaning sounds and even someone writing the N-word on the screen.

The meeting was initially intended for Rural Capital Area employers.

“Thank you for all of your patience and support as work to reschedule the Virtual Town Hall after the hacking attack on Zoom,” Brian Hernandez, a spokesman with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, said shortly after. “If you registered to attend the session, we’ve been made aware that some attendees have received phishing emails as a result of a Zoom registration vulnerability.”

As more folks work from home because of COVID-19 and social distancing, this trend of people virtually crashing Zoom meetings, otherwise known as “Zoombombing,” has even gotten the attention of the FBI.

The agency recommends making your Zoom meetings private and only providing the meeting link to specific people.