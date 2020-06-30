TWC delays work search requirement with resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas

The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Workforce Commission has delayed the reinstatement of its work search requirement for unemployment benefits due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC announced Tuesday.

This requirement, which is federal law, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. TWC maintains that the requirement will be evaluated based on the current pandemic conditions in Texas.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July,” TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said.

Previously, TWC announced the work-search requirement was expected to be reinstated in Texas on July 6. This latest announcement has put the process on hold.

When the work search requirement returns, unemployed people in Texas will need to prove they are actively searching for work by completing three work search activities each week. Furloughed employees with a return to work date are exempt, while self-employed individuals have to show they’ve taking steps to reopen their business.