The fallout from COVID-19 stretches far beyond health and safety. Job loss and financial impact are hitting Texans hard, and the state has struggled to keep up with the number of people filing unemployment claims. KXAN has fielded hundreds of complaints from viewers about the Texas Workforce Commission’s inadequate technology, lagging customer service and lack of preparedness for the wave of workers seeking help – along with other concerns about Central Texas companies and their unfair treatment of employees during the pandemic. If you have a tip, fill out our secure, confidential form on this page below or email us at investigates@kxan.com.

  • Filing an Unemployment Claim
  • Appeal an Unemployment Decision
  • COVID-19 Employer Resources
  • Finding a Job or Benefits
  • Unemployment Insurance
  • Child Care for Workers
  • Job Loss & Child Support
  • Report Employee Discrimination
  • Employee Rights & Laws
  • Workforce Solutions Capital Area
  • U.S. Department of Labor

    • Coronavirus Resources

