Workforce commission director to host Facebook Live on unemployment benefits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna will host a Q&A session at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page.

Serna will field questions about the unemployment insurance process and how TWC is working to help Texans during the COVID-19 response.

Anyone can submit a question for consideration by emailing communications@twc.texas.gov by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The commission says it’s “bolstering its resources to meet the unique challenges of COVID-19.”

“Texas faces a situation unlike any other in modern history, and the solution is we come together – Texans helping Texans,” Serna said.

The session will last 30 minutes.