Worker at Austin Walgreens tests positive for COVID-19, Walgreens giving staff face covers

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walgreens has laid out its new protocol for staff during the COVID-19 pandemic after confirming that an employee at a store in north Austin tested positive.

The pharmacy store chain said a team member at the Walgreens on Wells Branch Parkway has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The worker was last in the store on April 3, Walgreens said. Other employees at the store are monitoring their own health.

On April 3, the company said face covers will be handed out to Walgreens workers.

“We are working with more than 60 vendors to secure face covers as quickly as possible and anticipate stores should start receiving face covers in the next week,” a Walgreens spokesperson said.

“As with our plexiglass shields, stores in areas most impacted by the coronavirus will receive face covers first,” they added.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Walgreens stores in Texas will soon begin providing drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

They will potentially be able to perform about 3,000 tests every day, the governor added.