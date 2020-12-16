LIVE: With Stage 5 risk levels in sight, health officials hold COVID-19 briefing at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the area on the cusp of reaching Stage 5 risk levels, health officials are warning people if things don’t turn around, cases could rise to levels like those seen in other parts of the state like El Paso.

Austin Public Health holds its weekly COVID-19 briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and officials will likely address the concern that cases and hospitalizations are rising to levels the area had in the summer.

Dr. Mark Escott, APH’s interim healthy authority, along with Director Stephanie Hayden, Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, the interim assistant director of disease prevention and health promotion, are scheduled to take part in the videoconference.

Since the beginning of December, the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalization has increased from 30, which is right at the Stage 3-4 cutline, to 47 on Dec. 13. Data shows since then, the average has hit a plateau. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has hit 9% with data from the week ending Dec. 12, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows.

