With spring break on horizon, UT details COVID-19 accommodation policy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As spring break approaches for college students, University of Texas at Austin leadership sent a letter detailing what the university is doing to keep students safe.

Soncia Reagins-Lilly, UT’s vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said the university is “working to protect the health and safety of our students and making preparations as the situation evolves.”

Reagins-Lilly stressed taking the same actions all medical agencies have said — wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, don’t touch your face, avoid shaking hands and so forth.

She said the university is also “developing steps to help students continue to participate in class and to limit possible disruptions to academic work.”

If students are feeling ill, Reagins-Lilly encourages students to stay home, and the university will “consider academic accommodations for students who think they are exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19.”

They need to fill out a form with the dean’s office, but don’t need any documentation or doctor’s notes for requests related to COVID-19, Reagins-Lilly said in the letter.

The university said they’ve talked with professors to provide necessary accommodations to students requesting them.

Reagins-Lilly also asked students to consider how travel plans over spring break could be affected by COVID-19. She urged students not to travel to places designated by the U.S. Center of Disease Control and Prevention as Level 2 or 3 warnings, and for students to monitor UT’s “restricted regions” list.

“Your health and safety are our highest priorities and will continue to be at the forefront of our decisions moving forward,” Reagins-Lilly said.