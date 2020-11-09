LIVE: With 2020 election taking over last week, health officials give extended COVID-19 update Monday at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the 2020 election dominating last week and Veterans Day on Wednesday, Austin Public Health is holding an extended version of its COVID-19 update briefing at 10 a.m. Monday.

This week’s videoconference is scheduled for 75 minutes, rather than the typical 60 minutes, since there wasn’t one last week because of the election, APH says.

Dr. Mark Escott, APH’s interim health authority, along with APH Director Stephanie Hayden and Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, are scheduled to speak during the videoconference.

Austin-Travis County’s seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations is at 25, up from 22.1 on Saturday and firmly on Stage 3 territory. There are currently 135 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-county metropolitan statistical area, with 45 in intensive care.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.