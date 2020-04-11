Williamson County’s ‘Mask Brigade’ is working to help protect first responders

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Various people in Williamson County came together Friday to form Williamson County’s Mask Brigade, a group focusing on making cloth face coverings for healthcare workers and first-responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mask Brigade consists of people of varying ages, genders and ability. The brigade has received an overwhelming response from the community as well as commitments from other organizations.

The YMCA in Round Rock has committed to making 50 masks while the Austin Disaster Relief Network also volunteered to make 50 more masks. Additionally, the Celebration Church has pledged to have 100 masks made by Friday, April 10.

According to the group, it has 539 masks ready to be distributed. It says it owes this success to a group of retired women who worked overtime to get these masks into the hands of essential frontline workers.

“The Mask Brigade will make masks as long as the pandemic is ongoing and there is a demand for them. We are grateful for any support people can provide. Our goal, starting next week, is to produce 2,000 masks per week,” said Judge Donna King who helped organize the brigade.

Various different masks created by the Mask Brigade. (Photo courtesy the Mask Brigade)

The Mask Brigade is making it easier for interested citizens to volunteer by providing PDF files that show how to make the masks step-by-step. The group is even working on “how-to” videos which are expected to be shared soon.

More information can be found at the Williamson County website under Mask Brigade. Emails and inquiries can be sent to COVID-19Masks@wilco.org.