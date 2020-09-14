Williamson County Sheriff’s Office employee dies of COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office employee has died of COVID-19, announced Sheriff Robert Chody.

Officer Susan Roberts was hospitalized last week while at work and died Saturday morning.

“Officer Roberts was a mother, grandmother, & a great grandmother and will be sorely missed by all,” wrote Sheriff Robert Chody on Facebook. “Special prayer for her son who is also an officer and her shift who found out the news while they were working today.”

She worked in the Corrections Bureau.

The Williamson County Law Enforcement Association wrote in a post on Facebook that members were working with multiple groups to determine how to help her family.