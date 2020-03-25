Williamson County now at 22 coronavirus cases after 3 more confirmed in Round Rock

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Williamson County, bringing the total in the area to 22.

All three people live in Round Rock. In total, Round Rock now has six coronavirus patients, the joint most of any city in Williamson County, along with Georgetown.

The three new patients are all over 60 years old.

There are now at least 137 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of the virus in Central Texas.

On Tuesday, Williamson County officials announced a stay at home order, along with their counterparts from Travis County and the City of Austin. You can read the full Williamson County order here.