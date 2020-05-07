Williamson County leaders held virtual press conference on new COVID-19 testing site coming to Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders in Williamson County held a virtual press conference Thursday to discuss the mobile test collection site coming to Taylor Saturday.

The new testing site happened through a collaboration between state and local partners as well as the Texas National Guard.

Starting Friday, Williamson County residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org to be screened and make an appointment.

The new mobile testing site will be located at the Taylor Regional Park at 210 Carlos G. Parker Blvd., Taylor. Those seeking a test will need an appointment.