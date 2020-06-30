Texas National Guard will provide free COVID-19 testing sites next week in Williamson County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas National Guard will set up free, walk-up COVID-19 testing sites next week in different cities throughout Williamson County.

The testing site locations, dates and times are listed below:

Hutto Middle School, July 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jarrell Middle School, July 7 & 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liberty Hill Junior High School, July 9 & 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Judge Bill Gravell shared this announcement Tuesday afternoon during a virtual news conference. He said people do not need to schedule appointments to visit these testing sites. Residents from any county are also welcome to come and receive a test whether they’re showing symptoms or not.

Gravell warned that there could be wait times at these locations next week, so he suggested people prepare for the heat.

This is the second time that the Texas National Guard is offering free COVID-19 testing in Williamson County. Previously, Taylor hosted a walk-up testing site on May 9.

Gravell also told reporters Tuesday that he will not issue a countywide order to require face coverings for residents. However, most of the cities in Williamson County took action this week to mandate that people wear masks to protect themselves from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Travis County previously required that businesses make employees and customers wear masks inside their establishments.