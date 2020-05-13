Williamson County grant program issues 198 checks worth $2.8 million

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXAN) — Relief money started to flow this week in Williamson County.

The county’s public information office said in a released statement their grant program, Wilco Forward, issued nearly 200 checks as of Monday, May 11. The grant program provides financial relief to local business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which they will not have to pay back to the county.

The 198 checks account for $2.8 million of the $25 million allocated by the Commissioners Court for the program. The county received approximately $93 million from the CARES Act, which helped fund Wilco Forward.

The county started receiving applications last week. So far they’ve received 2,423 applications, per the public information office.

This funding is critical to the survival of many of our small businesses in this unprecedented time. In the first three business days since opening applications, we’ve put nearly $3 million into the hands of our struggling small businesses. That is a huge accomplishment, but we expect to do even better. Our mission has been to accurately and efficiently process these grants and payments, and the team in our County Auditor’s Office is doing a great job of managing this difficult task. We issued the first payments within 24 hours of accepting applications, and we have issued nearly 200 checks in the first three days of processing. The process is getting more efficient each day, and we expect the daily output to continue to grow. Williamson County Public Information Office said in a released statement.

Applications are still open and being accepted. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2020. You can submit one online through the county’s website. Money will be issued until all $25 million in budgeted funds are exhausted.